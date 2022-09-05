CBI Denies Sisodia's 'mischievous' Claim; 'officer Who Died Wasn't Part Of Excise Probe'

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday refuted Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's claim that a CBI officer committed suicide after he was pressurised to frame him in a false case related to the new Excise Policy.

In a press conference, Sisodia said, "A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in a false Excise case. He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt."

In response, CBI strongly refuted the "mischievous" and "misleading" statement by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. "It is clarified that the gentleman officer Late Shri Jitendra Kumar was in no way connected with the investigation of this case. He was Deputy Legal Advisor in-charge of prosecution; in which capacity he was supervising prosecutors who are conducting the trial of already charge-sheeted cases in Delhi," the central agency said.

"The officer has not held anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note," CBI said. It further mentioned that the probe on the Excise Policy case is underway and "no clean chit" has been given to any of the accused.

'Attempt to divert attention,' says CBI

The agency said that the mischievous and misleading statement by the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The CBI had last month raided the residence of Sisodia after it registered a First Information Report (FIR) to probe alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Aam Aadmi Party's new Excise Policy, which has now been scrapped.

This development comes amid the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) released "sting operation" video that purportedly showed the father of a liquor scam accused claiming to have paid "commission" to acquire liquor licenses in Delhi. Sisodia has called the "sting operation" a joke.

"This is just a joke. I can also share many such sting operations and you should publish those," he said.