In more trouble for TMC, the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted raids at the house of West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in Asansol. As per sources, six CBI officials from Kolkata have entered the premises which have been surrounded by the CRPF. This comes as another blow for WB CM Mamata Banerjee as Ghatak is not only the PWD and Law Minister of the state but a senior leader of the party. This raid is believed to be in connection with the coal smuggling scam, a case in which he has been summoned by the ED multiple times.

#BREAKING | West Bengal: CBI raids Mamata Banerjee’s law minister Moloy Ghatak’s residence in Asansol.

Tune in here - https://t.co/0eImh6pv3l pic.twitter.com/mQQRnXqXCJ — Republic (@republic) September 7, 2022

What is the West Bengal coal scam?

Based on an FIR lodged by CBI in November 2020 which alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol, the ED registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Local coal operator Anup Majhi is believed to be the prime suspect in the case. So far, the Central agency has arrested TMC youth wing leader Vinay Mishra's brother Vikas Mishra and Bankura police station's former Inspector in-charge Ashok Kumar Mishra.

The ED has claimed that Majhi was running an illegal coal mining business smoothly by managing senior functionaries of a political party in West Bengal. Contending that Vinay Mishra is very close to Abhishek Banerjee, the central agency alleged that Majhi assisted in transferring substantial funds derived from the proceeds of crime to the Diamond Harbour MP’s wife and sister-in-law in London and Thailand. While Banerjee has been accused of being a beneficiary of funds obtained from the illegal coal mining business, he has denied all charges.