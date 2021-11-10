CBI Steps Up West Bengal Post-poll Violence Probe; Registers Case Into BJP Worker's Murder

Intensifying its probe into the West Bengal post-poll violence, the CBI registered a case pertaining to the alleged murder of BJP worker Biswajit Mahesh. He was found dead in the Markundachak village of West Midnapore district on the night of May 4 earlier this year.

Moreover, Union MoS and BJP leader V Muraleedharan's vehicle was attacked, allegedly by TMC workers, when he was on his way to meet Mahesh's family. So far, the central agency has registered 44 cases related to post-poll violence in which the probe is underway.

CBI has registered one more case related to West Bengal post-poll violence, the agency said on Tuesday, adding that the new case pertains to alleged murder of one Biswajit Mahesh in Paschim Medinipur in May this year pic.twitter.com/raG3YefUFD — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

West Bengal post-poll violence

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF were up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of Assembly poll results in West Bengal earlier this year. Incidentally, a petitioner moved the Calcutta HC over the post-poll violence in the state. At the outset, the 5-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar directed the NHRC chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence. In its report submitted on July 12, the NHRC committee had opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the 'Law of Ruler' instead of 'Rule of Law'.

Ruling that TMC's allegations of bias against the NHRC panel don't hold merit, the Calcutta HC agreed to order a CBI probe in cases of murder and crimes against women on August 19. It also entrusted all other cases referred by the NHRC to an SIT comprising IPS officers Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra and Ranbir Kumar. Directing the state government to hand over all documents and records to the investigative agencies, it warned that any obstruction in the course of the probe will be taken very seriously.

On October 8, the newly constituted bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice IP Mukherji observed, "Counsel for the SIT has filed a status report in the sealed cover which has been opened and perused. Report indicates that number of cases are under investigation and that the SIT is taking further steps of monitoring them. Hence we are of the view that a further status report is required to be filed after some reasonable time showing progress in the matter".

Thereafter, the court directed the CBI as well as the SIT to file new status reports before or on the next date of hearing i.e December 23.