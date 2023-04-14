Can't Delete Kejriwal From Hearts: Bhagwant Mann After Delhi CM Gets CBI Summons

As the probe in the Delhi Excise Policy scam case gets bigger, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on April 16. He has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 am for questioning, Notably, the central agency has already arrested Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister, in connection with the case. It is alleged that the AAP government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.

Reacting to the development, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that it is a conspiracy to arrest and jail Arvind Kejriwal. "Arvind Kejriwal has been sent a CBI summons. I'd like to tell the PM - you and your Govt are covered in corruption from head to toe and Arvind Kejriwal's fight will not stop with this CBI summon. The conspiracy hatched by you to arrest, jail and take action against Arvind Kejriwal on 16th April will not stifle his voice," he said. Singh also confirmed that a notice has been served by the CBI to Arvind Kejriwal and he will appear before the agency.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, "The excise scam took place under the directions of Arvind Kejriwal. Crores have been looted. I welcome investigating agency's decision to summon him...This is a win for women and youth who protested against the excise policy." READ | Goa police asks Kejriwal to appear in case related to pasting of posters during polls

BJP leader Kapil Mishra posted five questions for Arvind Kejriwal: 1. Where has Kejriwal, who comes in front of the media daily, hidden today? Why was Sanjay Singh promoted? 2. Why didn't Sanjay Singh answer the questions on liquor scams? 3. Sisodia and Satyendar are there but why AAP is silent on the court's comment? 4. Why Kejriwal used to ask for one crore rupees by saying one kilo of ghee? 5. Did Kejriwal make a video call with the liquor brokers? READ | India News: Amarnath Yatra to commence on July 1

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said that BJP should not use CBI for any political settlement. "You should not settle political scores by using these institutions," he said. READ | Arvind Kejriwal summoned by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case

On CBI summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "It is very difficult to suppress the voice of Arvind Kejriwal ji. Truth speaking makes a place in the hearts of people..No one can delete anyone from the hearts of people. We are standing with him like a rock…Long Live Revolution." READ | Arvind Kejriwal summoned by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case on April 16