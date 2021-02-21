CBI Summons Wife Of Bengal CM Mamata's Nephew Abhishek Banerjee In Coal Smuggling Case

In a massive development involving the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Chief Minister Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife with regards to a coal smuggling case.

Kolkata CBI officers arrived at the TMC MP's residence with a notice on Sunday, asking for his wife to join the probe into the alleged coal scam.

The summon comes just days after the central agency conducted raids in five locations the poll-bound West Bengal in connection with the coal scam. The locations were Kolkata, Asansol, Raniganj, Bardhaman, and Purulia. It is said that the CBI recovered a lot of cash while conducting the raids.

The transactions taking place through illegal mining are also being looked into by the agency. The CBI is also investigating the Cattle Smuggling cases in the state. On February 12, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court had stayed a single bench order that had restricted a CBI investigation into illegal mining and transportation of coal to just railway areas in West Bengal.

The division bench comprising justices Rajesh Bindal and Aniruddha Roy observed that if the process of investigation is stalled at this stage, material evidence which may have to be collected, can get lost and the accused may be able to achieve the objective for which "frivolous litigation" has been filed.

Ever since the probe started in September last year, the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been alleging that the money from the coal sales is whitewashed through shell companies and siphoned into the funds of the ruling party. The BJP had also alleged that the main beneficiary of the scam is TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Lok Sabha member and nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee is a crucial component of the BJP's West Bengal poll accusations at the Trinamool, with the party alleging that the Chief Minister is busy doing 'bhatija-kalyan' for her nephew, and referring to them as 'Pishi-Bhaipo' (aunt-nephew) in their political attacks. Trinamool leaders who have jumped ship have also alleged that Abhishek Banerjee and Prashant Kishor's iPAC are calling the shots in the TMC now and suppressing the voices of senior and older leaders.

