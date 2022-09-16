CBI Team, Forensic Experts Reach Goa To Inspect Crime Scene In Sonali Phogat Murder Case

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) re-registered the First Information Report (FIR) in the suspicious death of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat on September 15, a team of CBI officials from Delhi has already landed in Goa and a Forensic Experts team will be arriving in Goa in an hour or two to inspect the crime location.

A team of CBI officials along with DLH FSL (Forensic Experts) will be inspecting the crime scene today. They will be visiting the DG office, Anjuna PS, Curlies, and Grand Looney hotel.

#BREAKING | Sonali Phogat case: A Team of CBI Officials have already landed Goa late night, A Forensic Team will be coming to Goa in an hour or two and will be inspecting crime scenehttps://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/lvLrvJoPV0 — Republic (@republic) September 16, 2022

Notably, a team of CBI officials will also collect the documents, and hold a discussion with the officials who were so far investigating the case.

It is pertinent to mention that the recommendation was made after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant approached the Ministry at the behest of the bereaved family of the BJP leader. "Keeping in mind the constant demand of her daughter, we are going to hand over Sonali Phogat's murder probe case to the CBI today. I will personally write to the Home Minister requesting a CBI investigation in the case," the Goa CM had said.

SC Stays Demolition Of Goa's Curlies Restaurant

Recently, Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority filed an affidavit in Supreme Court regarding the demolition case of Goa's Curlies restaurant.

Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority filed an affidavit opposing the petition of the owner of the curlies seeking to stop the demolition of the nightclub. Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority said no permission has been taken by Curlies Restaurant to carry out commercial activities.

In the affidavit, Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority said that the Coastal Regulation Zone rule along with other provisions of the law has been violated by Curlies restaurant. The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority further said that the curly owners were given ample opportunity to conduct an inspection on the matter. However, they did not attend the inspection.

Sonali Phogat's death case

Sonali Phogat was taken to the St. Anthony's Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 22, where she was declared brought dead. A heart attack was initially suspected to be the cause behind her death. However, her family alleged that it was a murder and subsequently, her brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint.

Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka alleged that her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan told them that there was a film shooting in Goa on August 24. But hotel rooms were booked only for two days, on August 22 and 23. He alleged that there was no film shoot, as when they reached the coastal state, they didn’t see any actor or film shoot there. Additionally, he alleged that Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her death and had told the family members that Sudhir had given her 'food laced with some intoxicant'.

Later, an FIR was filed on the basis of the complaint, and Sangwan and his associate, Sukhwinder Singh were arrested. During the interrogation, police said that the two had confessed that they had intentionally made her drink a liquid mixed with some "noxious" chemical while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23.