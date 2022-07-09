CBI Team Reaches Karti Chidambaram's Chennai Residence; One Cupboard Sealed

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday reached the residence of Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram.

The CBI team is present at Karti's Chennai residence. Sources informed that one of the cupboards has been sealed by the federal agency.

In May, CBI raided premises linked to the Congress Parliamentarian in connection with a case related to allegedly facilitating visas of nearly 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh.

Visa scam: No coercive action against Karti, ED assures HC

On July 24, the Enforcement Directorate assured the Delhi High Court that no coercive action will be taken against the Congress leader till June 12, which is the next date of hearing. Karti had moved a plea seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case linked with the alleged Chinese Visa scam. The matter was adjourned till July 12.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal had earlier argued that there is no material against the accused. "No money laundering case is made out as there are no allegations that any money was given to Karti Chidambaram. If there is no money, it cannot be laundered. Still, they registered the ECIR. The accused has joined the investigation and cooperation in the case," he said.

Moreover, Sibal argued that the alleged transaction took place in the year 2011 and the case is registered in 2022. "There is an apprehension of arrest as they registered the ECIR within ten days of registration of FIR by CBI. I am named in that ECIR, they can arrest me anytime without even calling me or giving me notice," he said.

ED has registered the money laundering case against Karti and others in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of a visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the Home Minister.