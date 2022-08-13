CBI To Quiz Hospital Head On Whether Doctor Was Sent To Advise Bed Rest To Anubrata Mondal

In the cattle smuggling case, in which TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested recently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to investigate the superintendent of the Bolpur hospital, Buddhadev Murmu, on whether he asked Dr Chandranath Adhikari to visit Anubrata Mondal’s house to prescribe two-week bed rest to him ahead of his arrest.

The CBI is looking for who from the TMC contacted doctor Buddhadeb Murmu to ask Dr Adhikari to visit Mondal's Nichupatti house in Bolpur and prescribe him bed rest, he said. "We will also ask him whether he had directed the visiting doctor to prescribe 14 days of bed rest for the TMC leader," a CBI officer told PTI.

SSKM medical team said no need for hospitalisation

In the cattle smuggling case, in which TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested recently. Notably, the senior TMC leader has been citing the reason of ‘ill-health’ to avoid answering the summons and also went to the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata for treatment, however, the medical team of doctors there categorically said there was no need for him to get admitted to the super-speciality facility.

CBI on August 11 arrested Anubrata Mondal after he repeatedly kept skipping the summons from the central agency in connection with the cattle smuggling scam. He skipped the CBI summons for the tenth time on August 10.

‘Mondal Received Rs 3K/bovine, Rs10K/coal Truck’ as commission: CBI sources

Notably, post Mondal’s arrest, CBI sources revealed he would get a considerable commission on the smuggling of cattle and coal. For each bovine, the amount would be over Rs 2,500 to 3,000 commission and especially during Eid, the amount shot up to Rs 5,000 to 6000. In the case of coal, he would receive over Rs 10,000 per truck and the sources further shared information that a deal worth Rs 6 crore was struck by Mondal in the span of 3 months.

Image: @AnubrataMondal/Facebook