CBI's Alleged 'snoopgate' Report On AAP Govt Accessed; 'Collected Political Intelligence'

Republic TV has accessed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) report that alleged snooping charges on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party.

According to the CBI preliminary inquiry report, the AAP formed the Feedback Unit (FBU) on September 29, 2015 after forming a government in the national capital. The FBU allegedly looked into the functioning of the political opponents.

The agency alleged, "The unit was tasked to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of various departments, autonomous bodies, institutions, entities falling under the jurisdiction of the territory of Delhi" and also to do "trap cases"

It added, "The Feedback Unit, in addition to collecting the mandated information, also collected political intelligence/intelligence qua miscellaneous issues."

As per the report, the decision to form FBU was taken by the Council of Ministers in Delhi on a proposal from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The unit started functioning in February 2016 and Rs 1 crore fund was kept for it under "secret service expenditure".

Sixty per cent of the reports by FBU were related to vigilance matters while political intelligence and other issues accounted for around 40%, the report said.

"Scrutiny of such reports during the period from February 2016 to early September 2016 shows that a substantial number of reports submitted by FBU officials were not actionable feedback on corruption in any department, but related to political activities of persons, political entities and political issues touching political interest of the Aam Aadmi Party," the report said.

"The feedback unit was not functioning in the manner and for the purpose approved by the cabinet but was working for some other hidden purposes which were not in the interest of the GNCTD but private interest of Aam Aadmi Party and Manish Sisodia, the Deputy CM, who played an active role in its creation of Feedback flouting established rules of GNCTD and MHA," charged the CBI report.

CBI report names Manish Sisodia

The report also named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. "The nature of violations committed is inherently dishonest and as such, materials disclose abuse of official position with dishonest intention by concerned public servants Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM and Sukesh Kumar Jain, the then Secretary (Vigilance)."

AAP's 'snooping' on politicians: Delhi BJP

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 9 staged a protest near Delhi Secretariat and demanded the sacking of Sisodia over the alleged "snooping" by AAP's Feedback Unit.

"No one, not even journalists, businessmen, and senior officers were untouched by the Feedback unit. The way AAP government is functioning, very soon both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia will be behind the bars," said Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has forwarded a recommendation of CBI to the President through Home Ministry for the registration of a case against Sisodia.