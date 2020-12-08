CCTV Footage Busts AAP's 'house Arrest' Claims; Shows Arvind Kejriwal Arriving At A Hotel

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continues to claim that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been under house arrest since his visit to the farmers' protest at the Singhu Border yesterday, Republic TV has accessed footage which shows the party supremo moving at free will. The CCTV footage from Monday evening has captured the Delhi CM arriving at a hotel for a function that he was supposed to attend. Visuals also show the CM being escorted safely into the hotel by security officials.

The CCTV revelation adds on to the Delhi Police's statement which refuted the AAP allegations earlier in the day. DCP North Delhi Anto Alphonse had strongly refuted the claims and asserted that heavy security had been deployed at the CM's residence to avoid clashes between the AAP and other parties amid the Bharat Bandh call. It has also come to light that security officials have been allowing party workers to meet Kejriwal in a limited capacity to avoid crowding at the CM's residence.

“Our forces have been deployed at the CM’s residence to avoid any clashes between AAP and any other parties. He is not under house arrest. CM Kejriwal had left his residence at 8 pm on Monday and returned around 10 pm. There was no problem," DCP North Delhi had said.

Sisodia stages sit-in protest

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has staged a sit-in protest outside the Chief Minister's residence alleging that Kejriwal has been placed under house arrest. AAP workers also started raising slogans against the Delhi police, seeking to put pressure on them to remove the barricades.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia remarked, "CM stopped them from converting the stadiums into jails. That’s why they have converted the CM’s house into a jail. Can a common person not meet the CM? Will the police give permission to meet the CM?" He added, "Delhi Police officials are saying that he is not under arrest. So, they should let us go. Why are they not letting us go?"

#WATCH: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hold sit-in protest outside Chief Minister's residence alleging Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is under house arrest. pic.twitter.com/QGeedRLXTX — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

On Tuesday morning, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj addressing a news conference alleged, "After CM’s return from the Singhu Border, the Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry." Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, and reviewed arrangements made for them by the city government.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his Cabinet ministers and some party MLAs during the brief visit to the protest venue on the Delhi-Haryana border. The AAP had announced that it will hold a peaceful demonstration in the national capital on Tuesday in support of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting on Delhi's borders demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws. The party has extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' and Rai appealed to all citizens to extend their support to it.

