CCTV Footage Reveals Attack At Ravi Rana's House, Comes After Maha HM Denied Stone Pelting

After Amravati Police and Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil denied the stone-pelting incident at Ravi Rana's house in Amravati, the arrested couple has now shared CCTV footage of Shiv Sena workers allegedly hurling stones at the house. This comes after Patil continued to back Mumbai Police over the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband, Ravi Rana. Addressing a press conference, Dilip Walse asserted that Mumbai Police is known for its 'good work'.

Amid exchanges over the Hanuman Chalisa row between the MVA government and others, Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana have now released CCTV footage revealing stone pelting at their house. In the video, a group of people could be seen carrying flags of Shiv Sena and sloganeering against the Rana couple. The mob is seen allegedly hurling stones at their residence.

The video is now being taken up by many as evidence is disapproval of the police and home minister of their claims. Following the release of the video, BJP leader Pravin Darekar backed the same and said, “the CCTV footage makes it clear that Shiv Sainkis attacks Ranas' house in Amravati. The Home Minister is working under pressure.” Earlier, Dilip Walse Patil had dismissed any targeted attack against the Rana couple following the Hanuman Chalisa row.

Navneet & Ravi Rana fail to get relief from Sessions Court

In a major setback for Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, they were denied immediate relief by the Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday. The Mumbai Police was directed to file a response on their plea till April 29 and the bail hearing could happen on the same day. In the 1st FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Section 124A (sedition) was added later.

After their arrest, another FIR was filed against them under Section 153 of the IPC which deals with assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty. Even as the Rana couple petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of this second FIR, the division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak turned down this plea while asking the police to give a notice of at least 72 hours before taking any coercive action. Subsequently, the accused filed a fresh bail petition in the Sessions Court.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ PTI