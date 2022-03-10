CEC Bats For 'One Nation One Election', Says EC Ready To Implement If Parliament Gives Nod

At a time when the five states Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur are gearing up for the crucial Assembly election 2022 results, Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra stressed the slogan of 'One Nation One Election' and said this will need a new change in the constitution and has to be decided in the parliament. In an exclusive interview with ANI, CEC Sushil Chandra also claimed that the Commission is fully prepared and is capable of conducting simultaneous elections.

Speaking about conducting elections, he said that according to the Constitution, if all the polls were to be held simultaneously, then the One Nation One Election is a good suggestion but this needs a change in the constitution. Adding more to it, he said, "It is to be decided in Parliament that should we take half of the assembly together and the next time, take the other half together, but the election commission is fully prepared and is capable of holding all the elections simultaneously and is ready to elect it only once in 5 years."

Banning rallies and padayatra was a tough decision in the five states: CEC Sushil Chandra

The election commissioner also spoke on the recently concluded polls in the five states and said that banning the rallies and the padayatra was a tough decision as to when the election process started no one knew about the third-wave of coronavirus and later in December, the Omicron variant was spreading. "In some of the states, not everyone has been vaccinated, so the commission decided that there will be no physical rally in the first week of the beginning and there will be no padyatras, only a digital rally and at the same time you can do door-to-door campaigning, which is also in restricted numbers", he added.

Chandra also thanked all the political parties and voters who took the Commission's decision correctly and understood it. The limit of expenditure was also increased for campaigning to digital means so that there can be campaigning in the hybrid model which can be replicated further that you can also digitalize and physicalize it.

Image: ANI/PTI