'CEC Has Assured Action Against TMC MLA For Threatening Voters': WB BJP Chief Majumdar

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra has assured action against Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Narendra Nath Chakraborty after an incriminating video went viral. In the video, the TMC leader can be seen threatening voters and disowning responsibility for their life, if they were found to be voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A BJP delegation met the CEC with regard to the matter.

After meeting with the CEC, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said, "TMC's Narendra Nath Chakraborty openly said that he will not take responsibility for anyone's life if people go to vote for LS bypolls in Asansol & that he'll assume that such people voted for BJP. CEC assured us action against him."

In the viral video, the TMC MLA from Pandaveshwar is seen brazenly threatening the BJP supporters. He was addressing a meeting attended by party workers from Pandaveshwar’s Haripur. Chakraborty is seen directing TMC workers to frighten the BJP supporters, thus threatening them from going to polling booths.

This is a direct threat to voters from Pandaveshwar by their MLA Narendra Nath Chakraborty. We met the Chief Election Commissioner in the matter which has assured us to take action against him: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/0j7hiPPdEw — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2022

BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya tweeted the viral video and said that such leaders should be behind bars but Mamata Banerjee patronises them.

TMC’s Pandaveswar (Asansol) MLA Naren Chakraborty, is seen issuing open threats to BJP voters and supporters, asking them not to come out and vote, or else face consequences. Such criminals should be behind bars but in Bengal Mamata Banerjee patronises them.



ECI must take note. pic.twitter.com/5KiPsPZHVG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 29, 2022

Asansol: TMC's Shatrughan Sinha Vs BJP's Agnimitra Paul

The Lok Sabha constituency of Asansol is set to hold bypolls on April 12, 2022. The constituency faces a re-election after Babul Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, left the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined Trinamool Congress. A fierce battle is expected for the seat between actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul.

Meanwhile, in a key development, the Police of West Bengal, on March 28, seized a huge amount of arms and ammunition from West Burdwan. It is pertinent to mention that the area from where the arms and ammunition have been seized falls under the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency.

Birbhum violence and the ruckus in WB assembly

The meeting with the CEC also comes against the backdrop of the Birbhum violence which left 9 people dead. The victims, including two children, were burned to death in the Rampurhat area after a violent mob allegedly set houses on fire with petrol bombs following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The post-mortem report of the victims has revealed that the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

In the aftermath of the horrific massacre, a physical altercation broke out between the BJP and TMC MLAs in the West Bengal assembly on March 28 after the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress MLAs entered into a fight. BJP MLAs came forward to claim that they were assaulted by TMC MLAs inside the Assembly. Following the incident, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was suspended. The ruckus broke out after the BJP MLAs raised slogans over the Birbhum violence. Around eight to 10 BJP MLAs have been critically injured, as per Adhikari.

Image: FACEBOOK_NARENDRANATH CHAKRABORTY, ANI