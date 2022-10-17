On Monday, the BJP slammed the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) massive roadshow in Delhi which was organised by the latter's party workers in support of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with his Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioning. While addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra termed Manish Sisodia's show of strength as a "Celebration of Corruption". He accused Congress as well as AAP of corruption and said they then 'perform the same gimmicks, giving it the name of Satyagraha.' It is pertinent to mention that Sisodia is the accused number one in the liquor scam case, where the CBI questioning is currently underway.

"Celebration of Corruption": BJP slams AAP

Sambit Patra said, "The gimmicks of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are of the same type in the true sense. The kind of drama that AAP did today, the same scene and demonstrations were done by the Congress when Rahul Gandhi was summoned. It will not be an exaggeration to say that this is Jashne-Bharashtachar (celebration of corruption). First, they do corruption, then you become the middlemen to extort money and when you are asked a question, you celebrate".

"The way Manish Sisodia was raising slogans in an open car on the streets along with his supporters today, it seems as if Aam Aadmi Party has won the World Cup of corruption", he added.

BJP highlights Oppsoition's new trend

Patra alleged that nowadays a new trend has started as when the corrupt people are called to question and answer, they first visit Rajghat and claim they will conduct satyagraha. "There is no match between Satyagraha and corruption. This is an insult to Bhagat Singh Ji and also to Mahatma Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi also went there and today again Manish Sisodia did."

He added that Aam Aadmi Party is such a 'big gimmick party' that those who came to fight against corruption have emerged as the most 'radical dishonest party today.' "Manish Sisodia Ji, I want to ask that you are the same party that had begun agitation against corruption in the name of Anna Hazare Ji. Throughout India, you took a pledge that we will fight against corruption. But now your leaders are involved in the corruption".

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the CBI in connection with the liquor scam on Monday. Several protesters were seen donning yellow turbans and playing patriotic songs while likening Sisodia to 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh'. Calling summons issued by CBI to Manish Sisodia as a 'political vendetta', several sympathisers of Manish Sisodia gathered to protest in the National capital ahead of CBI questioning in the liquor scam.