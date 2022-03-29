Central Agencies Are Leaking Information With Purpose: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday alleged that central probe agencies are leaking information or issuing statements with "a certain purpose."

Leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition in the state have often accused the BJP-led Union government of using central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate to target their leaders.

Speaking to reporters here, Walse-Patil said, “Earlier, probe agencies never leaked information or issued statements to the media. Now, they are leaking it or issuing statements with a certain purpose.”

