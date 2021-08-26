Central Delegation To Meet Top West Bengal Officials, Review Rural Development Projects

The Central government delegation has organised a meeting to discuss the implementation and progress of rural development and Panchayati Raj projects of the Centre with the top officials of the West Bengal government on Thursday, August 26. On August 25, the Central delegation reached Kolkata and visited several places to evaluate the implementation of the projects on the ground.

The members of the delegation will review the progress of all the Central projects mainly related to the rural development and panchayat services in the state. West Bengal Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary and Panchayat Secretary will be present at the meeting.

Suvendu Adhikari takes Jibe at WB Govt

Earlier, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari hit out at the TMC-led West Bengal government and said that the West Bengal farmers are being "deprived "of the schemes launched by the Central government due to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's objection to direct transfer to the beneficiaries.

The BJP leader informed that 26 lakh farmers of West Bengal would receive the benefit this time under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Explaining the alleged role of the TMC government in depriving WB farmers of their rights, he said, "Launched in 2018, farmers of WB are being deprived of the benefits of the central schemes due to the chief minister's objection regarding direct transfer to the beneficiaries."

"WB excels in promoting middleman culture and cut-economy. Complete authentic details of the remaining farmers are yet to be provided," he added.

Earlier both Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had blamed Mamata over the same issue by stating that, "Didi does not want to uplift the status of the poor farmers for which she is not sending the names of the beneficiaries to the Centre."

TMC and BJP clash

In early August, as per the West Bengal government, the Central government had excluded 9.5 lakh farmers from a total of 44.8 lakh beneficiaries of ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana'.

The TMC government had written a letter to the Central government seeking an explanation of the exclusion of 9.5 lakh farmers.

A senior official of the West Bengal state secretariat had stated, “It is a matter of concern as to why such a large number of beneficiaries from Bengal have been excluded from the scheme. In order to know the actual reason we had written to the Central government".

(With ANI inputs)

(Image credit: PTI)