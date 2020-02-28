Kerala BJP Accuses CPI(M) Govt Of Misappropriation Of Funds Provided By Centre

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has not fully utilised the money allocated by the Central government under 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' to build houses for the poor. BJP's State General Secretary AN Radhakrishnan said that the details were extracted from a Right to Information (RTI) which stated that only 16,401 houses were competed by Pinarayi led-LDF government when funds for 42,431 houses were allocated by the centre government.

READ | Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Catholic priest

"The BJP has sought details in the RTI regarding the funds allocated by the Central government for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. During the financial year 2016-17 and 2017-18, the Centre allocated funds for 42,431 houses. The state government completed only 16,401 houses," Radhakrishnan said.

Radhakrishnan further slammed the ruling party for not utilizing the central government money to build houses for the poor and not keeping a record of the amount used. He also stated that the central government has not allocated any funds to the state government for the next two years due to poor utilisation of funds.

READ | Police launch search operation for 'missing' 6-yr-old girl in Kerala's Kollam

"The money has not been utilised and the state government has not recorded the amount used," he added. The BJP leader said that the Centre has not allocated money for the next two years because of the lack of utilisation of funds by the state government.

On the matter of missing children in the state, Radhakrishnan accused the Chief Minister who is also dealing with the Home department for not taking up the issue of missing children seriously. He said that this is a matter of concern and they will take it up to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Women and Child Welfare Ministry.

READ | SC sends back to Kerala HC state's plea on Thiruvananthapuram airport

"In the last one year, 430 children have gone missing in Kerala. The Chief Minister who is dealing with the Home Department and the DGP are not taking up this issue with complete seriousness," he said. Radhakrishnan added the "BJP will take the matter to the notice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Women and Child Welfare Ministry".

READ | Manju Warrier cross-examined for five hours in Kerala actress abduction case?

(With inputs from ANI)