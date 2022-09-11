'This Is Only Possible In The Modi Government' Says Gulam Ali Khatana After RS Nomination

On the recommendation of the Government of India, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Gulam Ali Khatana, a Gurjar Muslim from Jammu and Kashmir, to the Rajya Sabha. In a notification by the Home Affairs Ministry, it was stated that the nomination came after the post was left vacant due to the retirement of one of the nominated members.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Gulam Ali Khatana said, “This is only possible in the Modi government. PM Modi had promised to empower the neglected section after coming to power. Our community was always neglected in the region until today.” “For the very first time, nine seats have been reserved for our community. Forest Rights Act has been implemented for the first time. Atrocity Act has also been implemented here,” Gulam Ali Khatana added.

This is perhaps the first time a Gurjar Muslim from the region has been sent to the Upper House as a nominated member. The move is significant as prior to the abrogation of Article 370, the community was not even recognised in the region and was deprived of all the social benefits.

The move is also significant as, before the abrogation of Article 370 which gave a special status to the state, the community had little representation in legislative bodies.

A notification issued by the Union Home Ministry on Saturday said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (I) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Gulam Ali to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members.”

Meanwhile, Jitendra Singh, who holds several portfolios in the Union government, congratulated the latest entrant to the Rajya Sabha on his nomination.

Taking to Twitter, “Ghulam Ali Khatana. Well deserved, long deserved … an opportunity for you to discharge your optimum role in nation building,” Jitendra Singh said.

Notably, the Modi government abrogated Article 370 in August 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.