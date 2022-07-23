'Central Leadership Will Look Into It': Chhattisgarh Cong On Bhupesh Baghel-TS Deo Tussle

As reports of an alleged power tussle between Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior leader TS Singh Deo refuses to subside, the Congress in charge of the state, PL Punia had asserted that the party's central leadership is "well aware" of the situation and will take the necessary action as required.

In a conversation with ANI, the Congress leader spoke in reference to the recent developments that came up in the party unit after Deo resigned from one of the portfolios held by him in the state cabinet.

“TS Singh Deo has written a letter to CM Baghel to which he doesn’t agree. I also tried to speak to both of them. The central leadership is aware of the situation and whatever is required, then action will be taken,” he said.

Further speaking on handing over Deo's portfolio to state minister Ravindra Choubey, PL Punia added that the responsibility has been given to another minister and that there is "nothing extraordinary" about it.

“TS Singh Deo hasn’t resigned, it is just that he relinquished one department and he made a request to the Chief Minister. As the Assembly session is going on and there are questions related to the business of the House making it important for the Minister to remain present to respond to the questions. That is why TS Singh Deo’s request has been accepted and the portfolio had been given to another minister and there is nothing extraordinary,” Punia added.

Recent developments in Congress-led state cabinet

A few days back, a minister in Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh, TS Singh Deo announced his decision to resign from the portfolio of the Panchayat and Rural Development department. In his resignation letter written to CM Baghel, he outlined his reasons and further added that he will continue to hold the portfolios for the other four departments.

While Baghel later stated that he got to know about Deo's resignation from media reports, he asserted that there is absolute coordination and issues can be discussed together. Days after this, Chhattisgarh minister Ravindra Choubey was given charge of the Panchayat and Rural Development portfolio.

Image: Facebook/@Bhupesh_Baghel/ANI