Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Work To Be Completed In Next 10-15 Days: Officials

The Central Vista Avenue refurbishment project will be completed in the coming 10-15 days, officials from the Urban Housing Affairs Ministry said. The avenue involves a complete overhaul of the 86-acre land in Delhi, on a 3-km area stretching across the Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. It also includes the establishment of a triangular Parliament building along with other important government establishments. The project is aimed to be completed by August 2022 when India celebrates its 75th Independence day.

The tender will also be floated soon for constructing the offices of the Members of Parliament that will come in the place of Transport Bhawan and the Shram Shakti Bhawan, an official informed. "The offices operating from these two buildings will start shifting in the coming days. A tender will soon be floated to construct the chambers of the members of Parliament," the official said.

He also informed the work for the redevelopment of the Central Avenue Vista project will be over in the next 10-15 days.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, in a press briefing earlier on June 2 said the target of holding the Republic Day parade on the revamped Rajpath has been achieved.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi visited the construction site of the new Parliament building in New Delhi last night. He spent almost an hour at the site and did a first-hand inspection of the construction status of the new Parliament building.



(Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/Od7mgxgz4x — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

PM Modi's surprise visit to the Central Vista project site

In a surprise move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a sudden visit to the construction site of the Central Vista project on September 27, 2021. He inspected the work and also met the engineers and workers to discuss the progress of the various aspects of the construction work. PM Modi spent almost an hour at the site.

The Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista Avenue project, the power corridor of the country, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new Prime Minister's residence and office, and a new Vice President Enclave. Announced by the Centre on September 13, 2019, the Central vista project aims at redeveloping 86 acres of land in Delhi.

The new parliament building will have a triangular shape with a sitting capacity of 900-1200 MPs. The project was cleared by a 2:1 majority in the Supreme court by the three-judge bench.

(With PTI inputs)