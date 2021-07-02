Centre Agrees With Pawar's Suggestion To 'Amend, Not Repeal' Farm Laws; Bats For Talks

Welcoming NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar's U-turn on Farm Laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday, said that the Centre agreed with Pawar's suggestion to 'amend, not scrap' the three laws. Urging farmers to continue talks with the Centre and suggest amendments to the existing clauses or remove contentious clauses. Farmers have been demanding a complete rollback of the laws, protesting at Delhi's borders in Tikri, Ghazipur, and Singhu for the past seven months.

Tomar: 'Centre agrees with Pawar'

"Centre agrees with your sentiment. With respect to this, Centre has held 12 rounds of talks with the farmers. We wish that this issue is solved via dialogue with the farmers and the protest ends. We hope that soon farmers are able to go home and do farming properly. Centre is ready to have talks on every point which the farmers oppose," said Tomar.

Earlier on Thursday, former Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar called for the need to make certain amendments in the three Farm Laws, asserting that they need not be rejected in their entirety. He said that parts of contention that were causing grievances to the farming community could be amended instead of the entire laws being scrapped. While speaking at a private university program in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar weighed in on tabling a bill against the Centre's agricultural laws saying, "Instead of rejecting the entire bill, we can demand amendment in the part about which the farmers have an objection."

Previously, Pawar had claimed that the new agricultural laws restrict the powers of Mandi system i.e. the collection of levy and fees from the private markets, dispute resolution, agri-trade licensing, and regulations of E-trading, thus weakening them. He also claimed that removal of stock-piling limits may lead to apprehensions that Corporates may purchase commodities at lower rates and stockpile and sell at higher prices to consumers. Welcoming the indefinite stay of the laws by the Supreme Court, Pawar had hoped for a concrete dialogue between the Central government and farmers.

What are the three farm bills?

As the country opened up after lockdown, the Centre promulgated three ordinances affecting agriculture. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potato are to be deregulated while stock limits were to be imposed only under extreme conditions, under the amendment to the Essential Commodities act. The Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act was to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making agriculture sector competitive. Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. While the Supreme Court has stayed its implementation, talks between the Centre and farmers have stalled after 12 rounds.