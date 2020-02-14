'Centre Aims To Speed Up Pace Of Development In Valley,' Says Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday stated that that the Narendra Modi-led Central Government aims to speed up the pace of development in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The only goal of the Central government is to speed up the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir. The construction of hospitals is being done at a rapid pace, which will help in the development of Jammu and Kashmir," Jitendra Singh said after performing the 'bhumi puja' for a new AIIMS at Samba region.

The Union Minister stated that Jammu-Kashmir is the first Union Territory where two AIIMS hospitals are being constructed. Along with two AIIMS, the Central Government has sanctioned nine new medical colleges and two AIIMS in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five and a half years.

READ | Nine medical colleges, two AIIMS sanctioned for J&K, says MoS Jitendra Singh

Vijaypur AIIMS being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,661 crore

Jitendra Singh also took to his official Twitter handle and shared some pictures of the Bhoomi Pujan. In his tweet, he informed that the government plans to complete the construction work by 2022 (i.e. the year when India completes 75 years of independence).

The BJP leader's tweet roughly translates as, "Some scenes of the Bhoomipujan ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu. The government plans to complete construction work by 2022, at the time of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence."

READ | Kashmir: Foreign envoys interact with civil society members, hope for peace and prosperity

AIIMS at Vijaypur in Samba district will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,661 crore. In March 2023, this hospital will be dedicated to the people. AIIMS hospital will be constructed under the supervision of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

READ | 10-fold jump in grievances registered since 2014 as depts earned people's trust: MoS Jitendra Singh

READ | MASSIVE: Jammu & Kashmir Panchayat elections announced, in 8 phases from March 5-20

(With inputs from ANI)