Centre Announces Major Reduction In Fuel Prices; BJP Leaders Welcome 'historic' Decision

Following the central government's announcement to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel prices in the country, several BJP leaders and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states have come forward welcoming the decision and further hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for considering the interests of the people.

Joining in the cue of other leaders, Union Minister for Minority Affairs and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi while welcoming the decision termed it a "historic decision" by the Centre. Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always worked for the benefit of the people.

Furthermore, he also lashes out at the opposition leaders and opposition-ruled states for criticizing the decision and said that the opposition should act sensitively and not politicize everything. "They should welcome the decision on fuel price cut", he said further stating that the Congress-ruled states should announce a cut in VAT on fuel prices.

Similarly, Union Jal Shakti Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat have also welcomed the decision stating that the PM Modi has given a big relief to the people of the country. Referring to the reduction of fuel prices in Rajasthan, he said that the Rajasthan government has reduced the fuel prices in the state and should consider giving more relief to the people.

Earlier, several other BJP leaders including party president JP Nadda, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and many others had also welcomed the Centre's big announcement on their respective Twitter handles.

States reduce VAT on petrol and diesel prices

Following the major announcement made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about reducing petrol and diesel prices by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre respectively, several states have come forward announcing VAT reductions in the state prices. Some of these states including Kerala, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Deli, and many others, have also announced reductions.

While petrol in the national capital now costs Rs 96.72 per litre as against Rs 105.41 previously, diesel is now priced at Rs 89.62 per litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 earlier. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol rates have been slashed to Rs 111.35 per litre from Rs 120.51, while diesel rates have come down to Rs 97.28 per litre from Rs 104.77.

Speaking about Kolkata, petrol now costs Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel costs Rs 92l.76 per litre, while petrol costs Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel Rs 94.24 per litre.

Image: PTI/ANI