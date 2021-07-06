Centre Appoints New Governors For 8 States Ahead Of Union Cabinet Reshuffle; Read Details

In a big development ahead of the Union Cabinet rejig, the Centre on Tuesday appointed new governors for 8 states. As per Republic TV sources, new governors have been appointed in the states of Karnataka, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Haryana.

Importantly, Thawar Chand Gehlot, a sitting Union Minister of the NDA Government who helms the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been appointed as the governor of Karnataka. Another important shift has been Bandaru Dattatreya who has been transferred to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh, where he held the Governor post since 2019. In his place, Goa’s forest and environment minister Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the new governor of Himachal Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Hari Babu Kambhampati will take charge as the Governor of Mizoram while Mizoram governor PS Sreedharan Pillai is now in-charge of Goa.

New governors appointed by Centre

Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed governor of Karnataka

Hari Babu Kambhampati is appointed as governor of Mizoram

Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel is appointed as governor of Madhya Pradesh

Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar is appointed as governor of Himachal Pradesh

PS Sreedharan Pillai is transferred & appointed as governor of Goa

Satyadev Narayan Arya is transferred and appointed as governor of Tripura

Ramesh Bais is transferred as governor of Jharkhand

Bandaru Dattatreya appointed as governor of Haryana

Cabinet expansion on cards?

The major shift and transfers of Governors, including that of a sitting Union Minister, comes hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crucial meeting on Tuesday, allegedly pertaining to a cabinet reshuffle. According to sources, the meeting will take place at PM Modi's residence in Delhi and will be attended by BJP National President JP Nadda and BJP General Secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are also slated to be a part of this meeting.

PM Modi has held a marathon of meetings in the past few days, the last with Amit Shah and BL Santhosh on July 4, where the top brass is said to have brainstormed over the Union Cabinet reshuffle. While the current strength of the Union Council of Ministers is 53 besides PM Modi, only 27 more Ministers can be inducted. If the Prime Minister goes ahead with the exercise, this will mark the first-ever Cabinet expansion since the NDA government assumed power for their second term in May 2019.