Centre Approves PLB, Non-PLB For 2019-20, Set To Benefit Over 30 Lakh Govt Employees

Amid the festive season, the Centre on Wednesday announced another round of benefits for government employees. The Union Cabinet approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for 2019-2020 to 16.97 lakh non-gazetted employees, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. This move is set to benefit the employees of commercial establishments like railways, ports, defence, EPFO, ESIC, etc.

In addition to this, the Centre has also approved Non-PLB or ad-hoc bonus to 13.70 lakh non-gazetted Central Government employees. A total of 30.67 lakh employees would be benefited by the bonus announcement and the total financial implication on the Centre would be Rs 3,737 crore, announced Javadekar.

While the Payment of Bonus to non-gazetted employees is made before Druga Puja, the Centre announced that the Productivity Linked Bonus and ad hoc bonus for its non-gazetted employees would be disbursed immediately. The bonus will be given in a single instalment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before Vijayadashami, added Prakash Javadekar.

Union Cabinet approves productivity linked bonus and non-productivity linked Bonus for 2019-2020. More than 30 lakh non-gazetted employees will be benefited by the bonus announcement and total financial implication will be Rs 3,737 crores: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pic.twitter.com/B2yGBOXbIt — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Centre announces incentives for Govt Employees

Earlier this month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an array of measures directed towards government employees. These were divided into the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme and the Special Festive Advance Scheme and were introduced to boost consumer spending across the country.

"The demand infusion in the economy by the central government and PSUs will be approx Rs 19,000 cr. Even if 50% of the States opt to give this facility, we think that this will bring in Rs 9000 crores," revealed Sitharaman. An interest-free advance of Rs 10,000 was also announced as a one-time measure for employees, giving them the opportunity to pay it back in 10 instalments.

(With Agency Inputs)