Centre Asks Rahul Gandhi To Follow COVID-19 Norms In Bharat Jodo Yatra; 'If Not Postpone'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday wrote a letter to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the wake of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra asking to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines. Mandaviya also advised postponing the Walkathon if the protocols are not being followed.

Health Minister asks Rahul to follow COVID protocols in Yatra

Expressing his concerns over the COVID cases, the Health Minister stated, "COVID-19 guidelines must be strictly followed during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that is going on in Rajasthan. The use of masks-sanitizer should be implemented and it should be ensured that only vaccinated people participate in the march. And whoever is joining the march must be quarantined before and after taking part in the Yatra."

He further suggested, "If following COVID-19 protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra should be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency."

Notably, the Yatra observed its last day in Rajasthan on Tuesday and entered Haryana today.

This comes in view of the sudden spurt of cases that have been witnessed in Japan, the USA, Korea, Brazil, and China. According to the sources, Mansukh Mandaviya will today hold a meeting with senior officials and experts on the current situation of coronavirus in the country. He will also review the situations in other countries.

#BREAKING | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya writes to Rahul Gandhi, letter reads that COVID guidelines be strictly followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra & use of masks-sanitiser be implemented; mentions that only vaccinated people participate - https://t.co/bn2E9Q0pVp pic.twitter.com/FWkQqycsnT — Republic (@republic) December 21, 2022

BJP vs Congress

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra can't become COVID Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi and his party have time and again flouted the COVID norms in the manner in which they have spread rumours about the vaccines. No masking or sanitizers are being used, they are not checking whether people participating are vaccinated or not. It should not become a Super-spreader event. Therefore Rahul Gandhi should act like a responsible citizen and make sure that COVID is followed. The pandemic is not behind us yet, so it would be in best interest of people joining the yatra and Rahul to follow the guidelines.

While Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "I want to ask BJP did PM Modi follow COVID-19 protocols during Gujarat Polls? I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking it and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert the public's attention.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram stated, "I haven't seen the letter but what are the COVID protocols today? We don't seem to be having any enforceable COVID protocols in any other public gatherings. Why this sudden attention to Bharat Jodo Yatra if not that it is rankling the BJP?"