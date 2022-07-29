Centre Asserts 'unemployment Rate In India Is Declining'; Lays Bare Stats In Parliament

Even as the opposition has repeatedly targeted the government over lack of jobs, the Centre informed the Parliament on Thursday that the unemployment rate in India is declining. Union MoS Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli was responding to the unstarred questions asked by Rajya Sabha MPs Sujeet Kumar, Tiruchi Siva, Rajani Patil and Amee Yagnik. He presented official data on employment and unemployment collected through the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). This survey is being conducted by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The survey period of the PLFS is July to June of next year. Teli highlighted that the unemployment rate for persons aged 15 and above in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 was 5.8%, 4.8% and 4.2%, thus showing a declining trend. At the same time, he cited the worker population ratio over the corresponding three-year period to indicate an increase in employment. In 2020-21, the highest unemployment rate was witnessed in Nagaland at 19.2% followed by Lakshadweep at 13.4%, Delhi at 10.5%, Kerala at 10.1% and Andaman & Nicobar Island at 9.1%.

On the other hand, Sikkim had the lowest unemployment rate at 1.1% followed by Meghalaya at 1.7% and Madhya Pradesh at 1.9%. The Union Minister stressed, "Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government. Accordingly, the government of India has taken several steps for generating employment in the country". In this context, he listed initiatives such as the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Product Linked Incentive schemes, SVANidhi scheme, PM Gati Shakti and MGNREGS.

Unemployment rate in rural areas:

Unemployment rate (overall):

Unemployment rate in 2020-21 (state-wise):

Labour force participation rate:

Concerns over unemployment

The data released by the Centre assumes significance in the wake of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) suggesting that India's unemployment rate shot up to 7.80% in June. As per this think tank, the unemployment rate in rural and urban areas went up to 8.03% and 7.30% respectively. CMIE managing director Mahesh Vyas opined that the fall in employment is linked to labour migration due to a lull in agricultural activities in rural areas. According to the data for June, Haryana saw the highest rate of unemployment at 30.6%, Rajasthan at 29.8%, Assam at 17.2% and J&K at 17.2%.