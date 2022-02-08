Centre Avers 'no Info On Dead Bodies Dumped Into Ganga During 2nd COVID Wave'; Draws Flak

Triggering a row on Monday, the Centre asserted that it has no information regarding the number of COVID-19 related dead bodies dumped in the river Ganga. MoS Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu was responding to an unstarred question by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien pertaining to the progress of the Namami Gange project. Apart from seeking an estimate of the dead bodies dumped in Ganga, O'Brien also asked for details about the measures taken to dispose of them as per COVID-19 protocols.

In its response, the Jal Shakti Ministry conceded that incidents of unclaimed, burnt, or partially burnt dead bodies found floating in Ganga or on the banks of the river were reported from certain districts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It specified, "National Mission for Clean Ganga, Ministry of Jal Shakti sought from concerned State Governments, a report on the dead bodies found floating and action taken or contemplated for ensuring proper handling, management and disposal of dead bodies by the State authorities for ensuring the protection of the river Ganga". Moreover, it stated that advisories were issued in this regard.

Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu revealed that these actions led to coordinated action at the state level towards cremation of dead bodies as per the Centre's protocols, provision of financial assistance to deserving families for the cremation of dead bodies and regular patrolling of river banks. He also added that awareness drives were conducted on the use of river water to prevent the COVID-19 spread. Expressing displeasure over the Centre's response, the Mamata Banerjee-led party's spokesperson lamented that Rs.126 crore was spent on the publicity of the Namami Gange project.

Government clueless on my Unstarred Question in #Parliament on Namami Gange.



Ministry says:



1. NO INFO ON NUMBER OF #COVID19 RELATED DEAD BODIES dumped in Ganga or deadline to clean Ganga



2. But EXPENDITURE ON PUBLICITY is Rs 126 crore



Read - https://t.co/wQ32zJFjXN — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) February 7, 2022

Dead bodies spotted floating in Ganga

Nearly 40 decomposed bodies surfaced on the banks of Ganga in Bihar in the second week of May in 2021 during the second wave of COVID-19 raising alarm amongst local citizens. They later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town. After being identified as COVID-19 patients, Buxar DM said that the bodies 'appear to be 4-5 days old' and added that they will be cremated respectfully. The district administration has alleged that the bodies might have floated from Uttar Pradesh and are of COVID-19 patients.

Thereafter, several bloated and decomposing dead bodies surfaced on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. Taking cognizance of this, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed the SDRF and PAC police personnel to patrol every river in the state for ensuring that no one immerses the dead bodies in the river as a part of any ritual. Maintaining that every deceased person has a right to be honourably laid to rest, he revealed that the UP government has already earmarked funds for this purpose. He also empowered the local authority to impose a fine on dumping dead bodies in rivers.