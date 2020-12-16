Centre Calls Out Priyanka's Fearmongering On 'Private Railways'; Clarifies On Non-rent Ad

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took to her Facebook page and shared a video of an advertisement of the Adani Group pasted on a train. In the caption for the post, the Congress leader slammed the Centre for putting a 'stamp of its billionaire friend Adani on the Indian Railway'. Further attacking PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi stated that soon a large portion of the Indian Railways will be handed over to 'Modi ji's billionaire friends'. However, the government's fact-check team has debunked the misinformation peddled by the Congress' top brass.

"The Indian Railway was made by millions of people of the country with their hard work and the BJP government has put a stamp of its billionaire friend Adani on it. Tomorrow, a large portion of railways will go to Modi ji's billionaire friends. Farmers of the country are fighting to stop this." said Priyanka Gandhi.

PIB debunks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's claim

However, the government has cleared the air around Gandhi's allegations and stated that the ad is only a commercial advertisement intended to improve 'non-rent revenue'.

"Claim: In a Facebook video it is being claimed that the government has installed a private company on the Indian Railways. This claim is misleading. It is only a commercial advertisement intended to improve 'non-rent revenue' only." the PIB stated.