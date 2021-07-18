Centre Chairs All-party Meet Ahead Of Parliament's Monsoon Session Set To Begin On July 19

Ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament, an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is underway on Sunday, July 18. It is a customary meeting that takes place ahead of the monsoon session for floor coordination. On July 14, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had called for an all-party meeting, a day before the monsoon session commences.

During the all-party meeting, the Centre intends to brief on the Bills to be passed in respective houses. About 23 Bills will be passed in Lok Sabha and a few in Rajya Sabha.

Special seating arrangements are put in place to ascertain that social distancing norms are followed amid COVID-19. Nearly half of the MP's will attend the Parliamentary discussion at the gallery while others will participate from their homes to avoid large gatherings. Also, with the new council of ministers, expected questions for them will be discussed.

Issues to be discussed in the Monsoon session

As per the Lok Sabha secretariat, the Centre has listed 23 Bills for consideration and passing in the Lower House for the upcoming Monsoon Session. These include 3 Bills that will be tabled to replace existing ordinances. The 17 new Bills include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the politically contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Legislation pertaining to the prevention of trafficking and the rehabilitation of victims is also on the agenda.

The functioning of Parliament has been severely hampered since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with the early closure of the Budget and Monsoon sessions in 2020 and this year’s budget session. In a heartening development, the Monsoon session will be held from July 19 to August 13 with 19 days of business. Moreover, the sessions will simultaneously take place in both the Houses of Parliament with social distancing norms from 11 am to 6 pm.

Opposition parties to raise voice in the Parliament

Opposition parties and the Union government are likely to raise concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and economy especially fuel price hikes. Farmer Bills will be another key issue of discussion.