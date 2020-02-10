Centre Confirms Outsiders Barged Into Gargi College On Feb 6, Promises Strict Action

Condemning outsiders barging into Delhi's all-women Gargi college, Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank, on Monday, said that the department had asked the college for information about the incident. He said that those who allegedly molested the female students were outsiders and will be identified. He added that the culprits will be punished.

" Those who entered college were not students, which is wrong. We have asked the college administration about it. We have started a programme in which older students introduce new students and teachers to increase familiarity. Hence, such incidents will be noted and the culprits will be punished," he said in the Lok Sabha when asked by Congress' Gaurav Gogoi on the steps taken by HRD ministry.

Slamming the Delhi Police's lack of action, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh stated that the Delhi police acted as "mute spectators". He also took the opportunity to slam Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking him if this was his idea of "Beti Bachao" movement? He has also given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha citing 'indecent behaviour with students of Delhi's Gargi college during the college's annual festival' as his reason.

Gargi molestation case

On Sunday, students of Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that they were molested by men during their annual college festival 'Reverie' on February 6. Releasing a statement, a Gargi college student alleged that on Saturday, "8000-10,000 individuals accumulated in their campus" by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. They allegedly manhandled, molested and groped the women students during the concert.

Furthermore, DCP South Delhi Atul Thakur revealed that no formal complaint had been made to the police as of now but an inquiry into the matter was on. Meanwhile, a public apology has been issued by the Principal to the students and a police complaint will be filed soon. Moreover, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of the incident, which occurred on February 6.

