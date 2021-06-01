Centre Counters Mamata Banerjee's Claims On Cyclone Yaas Meeting, Alapan Bandyopadhyay

The face-off between the Centre and Mamata Banerjee continued on Tuesday as the former has responded by putting forth its side of the tussle. Government sources on Tuesday revealed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 'defied protocol' in a post-Cyclone review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition, the Centre has also responded to the controversy surrounding chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

Centre responds to Mamata Banerjee's claims

During the post-cyclone review meeting, Mamata Banerjee had left for Digha after meeting him briefly and did not attend the review meeting over the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas. Following this, Mamata Banerjee maintained that she took the Prime Minister's permission before leaving, but government sources have now opposed her claims and said that the permission was not granted.

"It is clear that Mamata Banerjee's statement of being made to wait is entirely false and that she made the PM wait," a source said.

In addition, the sources also stated that Banerjee had agreed to attend the meeting, but changed her mind after she got to know that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari was also going to be present. This was also mentioned in the letter by the West Bengal CM. The sources further slammed Banerjee's claims that she was told to wait for 20 minutes before the Prime Minister. Countering this charge, the government sources added that she was expected to come in advance, as everyone does when PM is supposed to land at any airport. Moreover, the government sources also stated that other officers were prevented from attending the meeting, which in turn cancelled the review meeting scheduled by the Prime Minister.

"Mamata Banerjee chose to boycott the review meeting because the LOP of West Bengal was present. No issue was created by GoI on this, because what mattered was cyclone relief activities. It was suggested to her that PM will meet her immediately after the review meeting as that was the reason for which he traveled to the state," the sources said.

Centre responds to Mamata Banerjee's opposing stance to recall Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay

The government sources also emphasised on the Centre's actions pertaining to West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay. Banerjee had termed the Centre's order as 'unprecedented and unconstitutional'. However, the sources asserted that the order is 'perfectly constitutional' since the Chief Secretary is an All India Services officer. The Centre added that Alapan Bandyopadhyay 'chose to ignore his duties'. They further added that the All India officers are not expected to be part of politics, therefore retirement was the last bid to save Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

"He chose to ignore his constitutional duties, as a result of which no presentation was given to PM and no officer of West Bengal government attended the PM's review meeting," they said. "Chief Secretary's retirement shows that Mamata Banerjee is on the back foot. She knows that facts of the matter are against the Chief Secretary and his behaviour was such that it will invite strict disciplinary action as he is an All India Services Officer and it was his duty to ensure that the review meeting takes place as scheduled," the sources said.

Alleging a U-turn on Mamata Banerjee's part, the Centre's sources hit out at the developments that ensued in the recent days. The Centre also cited the West Bengal Chief Minister's request for extension of Chief Secretary for three months to retiring. "Mamata Banerjee has done a big U turn in a matter of hours. From requesting PM to confirm the extension of Chief Secretary for three months, to retiring him now," they further said.

Pointing out to Suvendu Adhikari, the former Mamata Banerjee aide turned BJP leader, sources maintained that Adhikari was also an elected representative of the affected area. It added that on numerous occasions there have been meetings where representatives of other parties have been present.

The controversy surrounding Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that Bandyopadhyay had 'retired' as the state's Chief Secretary. However, Banerjee reappointed him as her advisor for three years, in order to counter the Centre's move. Before her decision, Banerjee had also penned a letter to PM Modi asserting that the state government will not release him. She further urged PM Modi to withdraw the order by terming it as 'unconstitutional'. Additionally, she also remarked that the Centre took the decision without seeking permission from the state administration.

The political drama surrounding Bandyopadhyay kicked off when the Personnel Ministry had on May 28 sought his services and asked the state government to relieve the officer immediately. Bandyopadhyay, who was scheduled to retire on Monday after completion of 60 years of age, was recently given a three-month extension. His extension was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the prime minister. In a communique to the state government, the Personnel Ministry on Friday said the ACC has approved the placement of the services of Bandyopadhyay with the Government of India as per provisions of Rule 6(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, "with immediate effect".

The West Bengal government was asked to relieve the officer with immediate effect and Bandyopadhyay was directed to report to the Department of Personnel and Training, North Block, New Delhi by 10 am on May 31. After failing to do so, another letter was issued in which the state government was advised to relieve him with immediate effect and he was directed to report to the DoPT, North Block, New Delhi by 10 AM on June 1, 2021, officials said, citing details of the communique. Rule 6 (1) of the IAS cadre rules says a cadre officer may, with the concurrence of the state governments concerned and the central government, be deputed for service under the central government or another state government.

With ANI Inputs