Centre Decries 'politically Motivated' PILs On Extension To ED Head; SC Affidavit Accessed

Filing its counter-affidavit on the PILs challenging the extension of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure, the Centre urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the pleas. The petitioners in this case include Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and party colleague Dr Jaya Thakur, TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, activist Vineet Narain and advocate ML Sharma. To begin with, the Centre dubbed the petitions "politically motivated" and claimed that they intended to scuttle the legitimate statutory investigation being carried out by the ED against politically exposed persons.

The Centre argued, "It is apparent that the subject petitions are filed for and on behalf of such leaders of political parties of the petitioners and to ensure that the ED does not and cannot discharge its duty fearlessly. There is a manifest political interest in filing the above writ petitions, which is apparent. It clearly appears that to achieve such political advantage, the petitioners are camouflaged as Public Interest Litigation without even bothering to mention that the important leaders of the parties to which each of the petitioners belong are being investigated."

Highlighting that the top priority of the Central Government has been to eradicate corruption and money laundering, it contended it would be highly desirable for the heads of the ED and the CBI to have a long tenure. It stressed, "With criss-cross entrenchment of persons and groups involved in money laundering and anti-corruption activities, unravelling the crime and corruption nexus through the ED and the CBI becomes not only complex but also has international ramifications. Thus, investigation of such crimes require the two investigative agencies to have robust processes and senior personnel in position for sufficiently long tenures".

Moreover, it also asserted that the continuity of the leadership in the ED is crucial to ensure that India's grading does not go down during the next peer review of the country's money laundering legislation by the FATF in 2023. The counter-affidavit noted, "The petitioner would only be convinced that these agencies are independent if these agencies were to turn a blind eye to the offences committed by leaders of their political party". A day earlier, the SC appointed Senior Advocate KV Vishwanathan as amicus curiae and listed the matter for further hearing on September 19.

Here are key excerpts from the Centre's affidavit:

Row over ED director's extension

While Mishra was appointed as the director of the central agency for two years via an order dated 19 November 2018, he was given a one-year extension by retrospectively amending the appointment order on 13 November 2020. Back then, NGO Common Cause filed a petition in the SC demanding the quashing of this order and the appointment of a new ED Director as per the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003. But in September last year, a two-judge bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai upheld the retrospective extension given to Mishra.

On 8 September 2021, the SC observed, "We've upheld the power of the Union of India to extend the tenure beyond two 2 years. However, we hold that such power has to be extended only in rare circumstances. It can be given to facilitate ongoing investigation. Any extension of tenure during superannuation should be for a short period". Taking into account the fact that Mishra's term was ending in November 2021, it directed that he shouldn't be given any further extension.

Just days before Mishra's retirement, the President promulgated an ordinance amending Section 25 of the CVC Act to allow the extension of the tenure of the ED Director up to 5 years from the date of appointment. Subsequently, the ED Director's term was extended for one more year, i.e till 17 November 2022. The aforesaid ordinance was replaced by the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act which was cleared by the Parliament in December 2021.