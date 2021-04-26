Centre, Delhi Trade Barbs Over Delay In Setting Up 8 Oxygen Plants Through PM CARES

Amid the growing demand for medical oxygen due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, light pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants are being installed in Delhi through PM CARES Fund. These plants will enhance the capacity of medical oxygen in the city by 14.4 metric tonnes

Of the eight plants, one was already installed in Burari Hospital, Kaushik Enclave on March 17 this year. Four other plants - one each at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini and Deepa Chand Bandhu Hospital, Ashok Vihar, are expected to be completed by April 30.

The Central government has blamed the Delhi government for the oxygen shortage, stating that it delayed the setting up of oxygen generation plants despite weekly reviews with them since November 2020. According to PTI, the site readiness of these hospitals was delayed by the Delhi government despite weekly reviews with them since November 2020, the sources claimed.

Centre 'failed' to set up oxygen plants: Delhi govt

However, the Delhi government has accused the Centre of giving "outrightly false" statements to hide its "abject failure" in setting up PSA oxygen plants in Delhi.

“It is well known that the Central government decided to set up 162 PSA plants all over India and issued tenders for the same in October 2020. The plants were to be set up by Union Health Ministry through PM CARES fund, and not a single rupee was given to state governments,” the Kejriwal government claimed.

“All these plants were supposed to have been installed by December 2020 and handed over to state governments. However, the Central government gave the contract for 140 of these plants to a single vendor, who ran away. As a result, across India not even 10 of these 162 plants have been made operational till date," it added.

In Delhi, 7 of the 8 oxygen plants were to be set up in state-run hospitals while one at the Central government hospital, Safdarjung. “After multiple follow-ups with the Centre, plants for five hospitals were delivered in early March 2021. Typically, these plants take three to four days for installation. However, once again, the vendor was non-responsive and only one of the five plants could be made operational to date," the Delhi government claimed.

It further alleged that for the remaining two hospital locations, the plants have not even been received on site.