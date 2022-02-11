Centre Did Not Receive Resolution For Creation Of Legislative Council In Odisha: Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, 10 February, told Rajya Sabha that the central government has not received any resolution regarding the creation of the Legislative Council in Odisha. In the Upper House of the Parliament, Rijiju issued a written reply to the question of BJP MP Prasanna Acharya, according to ANI. He further revealed the name of the states where the State Legislative Council existed in India.

BJD Rajya Sabha Member Prasanna Acharya asked Rijiju whether Odisha Legislative Assembly has adopted a unanimous resolution for the creation of Legislative Council and if the Central government plans to create a council under Article 169 of the Constitution? In response to the question, Kiren Rijiju asserted that no resolution has been received by the government as per the record.

State Legislative Council exists in six states

Furthermore, Kiren Rijiju said that information is being collected from the Odisha State government with matters related to the adoption of the resolution, as per the ANI report. In his speech, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha that State Legislative Councils presently existed in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. He further mentioned that Assam, Rajasthan and West Bengal have adopted the resolution for the creation of Legislative Councils.

BJD seeks opening of Awas Plus Portal of PMAY(G) in Odisha

Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday, February 4, raised the issue of the Centre not opening the Awas Plus Portal of PMAY(G), according to ANI. The BJD leaders in the Rajya Sabha sought the immediate opening of the Awas Plus Portal of PMaY(G) for the benefit of six lakh people of Odisha. During the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, the issue was raised by BJD MP Dr Sasmit Patra, Dr Amar Patnaik and Sujeet Kumar. The BJD leaders insisted that the Awas Plus Portal of PMAY(G) was not opened in Odisha despite repeated calls of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. It is to mention here that the 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament began with President Ram Nath Kovind's address on January 31. The first part of the budget session is being held between January 31 - February 11 while the second part will begin on March 14 and end on April 8.

