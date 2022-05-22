Centre Didn’t Consult Before Hiking Fuel Rates; Why Ask States To Cut VAT Now?: TN Fin Min

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday dubbed the Centre's reduction in fuel prices as 'partial' and stated that it is not reasonable to expect States to reduce their taxes.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the Central government had never consulted states when it increased the excise duty on petrol and diesel. He further added that the state was already incurring a loss of over Rs 1,000 crore due to the earlier tax cut announced by the Centre in November 2021.

Despite the tax reduction announced yesterday, the rates were still high compared to 2014, Thiaga Rajan pointed out.

"The Union had never consulted the States when they increased the taxes on petrol and diesel multiple times. The exorbitant increase in taxes by the Union Government has been only partially reduced through their cuts and the taxes continue to be high as compared to the 2014 rates.Therefore, it is neither fair nor reasonable to expect States to reduce their taxes," said Thiaga Rajan.

He further added it was 'heartening' to note the Centre has "finally heeded to the repeated requests of the Tamil Nadu Government to reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel, which were egregiously increased by the Union Government from 2014 to 2021."

Row over fuel price reduction

The Centre on Saturday slashed excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers battered by high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a multi-year high. The excise duty cut will reduce petrol price by Rs 9.5/litre and diesel price by Rs 7/litre, after taking into account its impact on other levies.

Thiaga Rajan recalled the MK Stalin-led DMK government effecting a VAT reduction in August 2021, which resulted in a Rs 3 per litre cut in the price of petrol. This resulted in an annual revenue loss of Rs 1,160 crore to the state government but this was done to benefit the people despite the financial strain inherited from the previous AIADMK government, he claimed.

Though the Centre had reduced the taxes, it was still 'higher' than the 2014 rates by ₹ 10.42 per litre for petrol and ₹ 12.23 for diesel. "Therefore, there is a strong case for the Union Government to further reduce its taxes," the minister argued.