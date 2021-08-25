Centre Disrespected Bhagat Singh, Unveiled Savarkar's Photo, Targetting Me: Kerala Speaker

Kerala Speaker MB Rajesh said on Tuesday that people, who disrespected Bhagat Singh and instead unveiled Veer Savarkar's portrait in the Central Hall of Parliament, were now targeting him. Rajesh was recently involved in a courted controversy when he equated Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji, a key figure in the 1921 Malabar Rebellion to Bhagat Singh to Bhagat Singh. Rajesh said, "Some have accused me of comparing the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh and Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji. The sudden love and respect that some have for Bhagat Singh is astonishing. Since when has Bhagat Singh been revered by those who are now making a controversy?"

He said while justifying his love for Bhagat Singh, “On March 23, 2017, on the day of Bhagat Singh's martyrdom, I made a demand in the Indian Parliament that the Chandigarh airport should be named after Bhagat Singh, the great freedom fighter and martyr. It was supported by MPs from Punjab as a whole and several members from various parties from other states. Only members of one party remained silent." He continued, "There was a reason for that demand. I demanded that the name of Bhagat Singh be given on the basis of a newspaper report that the Central Government was planning to give the Chandigarh airport the name of a person who was not at all deserving and had no role in the freedom struggle.”

Is the government neglecting Bhagat Singh's legacy?

He shifted his focus to the Central Government and said, "They were not listening to that demand then. I still do not know if the airport in Chandigarh was named after Bhagat Singh. Will my four-year-old demand that the airport in Bhagat Singh's hometown is named after him, be met? Let us see how much respect there is for Bhagat Singh." In his Facebook post, Rajesh claimed that the statue of Bhagat Singh was only placed in the Indian Parliament due to a letter issued by the Left leader Mohammad Salim when he was a member of the Rajya Sabha. Rajesh also said that he brought forward the issue of the neglect of the Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs' Memorial and the suspension of the light and sound show due to lack of funds.

(With ANI inputs)