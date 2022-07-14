Centre Exposes Opposition's Hypocrisy On Unparliamentary Words; 'terms Removed In UPA Era'

After major outcry over the list of unparliamentary words, the Centre on Thursday exposed the 'bankrupt politics' of the Opposition, revealing that a majority of these terms had been expunged during the UPA government.

Lok Sabha Secretariat's new booklet on the list of unparliamentary words includes terms like ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’, and ‘Snoopgate'. The move has drawn criticism from the Opposition, with many leaders dubbing it a 'gag order' by the government.

Following the attacks, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a statement fact-checking the Opposition. The Secretariat clarified that the list is not a new suggestion, but merely a compilation of words already expunged in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, or state legislatures.

"There has been a lot of hue and cry about the compilation of unparliamentary words in the parliament. But what is amusing is that they have tried to create a storm without knowing the facts. This list is brought out every year. The list is not a new suggestion, but merely a compilation of words already expunged in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, or state legislatures. It also contains a list of words considered unparliamentary in parliaments of Commonwealth countries," government sources said on Thursday.

The Secretariat also listed some words recently banned in state assemblies by Congress and AAP governments.

'Abused' was considered unparliamentary in Australia’s House of Representatives

‘Baal buddhi’ was considered unparliamentary in Quebec’s National Assembly

'Lollipops' in the budget was expunged from Punjab Assembly

'You have reached here by lying' was expunged from Punjab Assembly

'Ant-shant' were expunged from Chattisgarh Assembly

'Unpadh' was expunged from Rajasthan Assembly

Unparliamentary 2021 by Republic World on Scribd

Government sources informed that "most of these words were considered unparliamentary even during the UPA Government, adding that the new booklet is a mere compilation of the words, not suggestions or orders."