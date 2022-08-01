Centre Extend Olive Branch To Oppn; Ready To Revoke Suspension Of 4 MPs If They Apologise

Extending an olive branch to the opposition, the Centre expressed willingness to revoke the suspension of 4 Congress Lok Sabha MPs if they apologise. Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan were suspended for the remainder of the session by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for holding protests with placards during the proceedings of the House. Addressing a press conference along with his Cabinet colleagues, Union Minister Piyush Goyal set a pre-condition that the MPs should also promise to not bring placards in the House.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal remarked, "We have appealed that both Houses should run smoothly. Both the government and the opposition can put forth their position. We have to pass laws too. We want that there should be a discussion in both Houses and the law should be ratified. The work of the Parliament is lawmaking as well as having a discussion on issues."

He added, "They should apologise for their mistake. The 4 individual MPs can express regret or their leader can do so on their behalf. They should assure that they won't come to the House with placards which is completely against the law and rules. Then, the government will be ready to move a motion to revoke the suspension."

Suspension of Lok Sabha MPs

The aforesaid Lok Sabha MPs were suspended under Rule Number 373 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, which states, "The Speaker, if is of the opinion that the conduct of any Member is grossly disorderly, may direct such Member to withdraw immediately from the House, and any Member so ordered to withdraw shall do so forthwith and shall remain absent during the remainder of the day’s sitting". Similarly, 23 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended last week for unruly behaviour. However, their suspension ended with the conclusion of the sitting on July 29.