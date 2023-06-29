Centre Fact-checks Congress On MQ9B Reaper Drone Deal

The opposition Congress might have jumped the gun, rather badly, on the latest defence deal on Reaper drones, an understanding for which was reached during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent State visit to the United States. Top sources tell Republic that even as the final price negotiation is still to happen, the indicative price is 27% cheaper than any other nation that has bought the Reaper drone. The MQ9B Reaper drones would be bought under a government-to-government deal through the same mechanism that Pentagon uses to buy weapons for US armed forces.

(PM Modi with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House during his recent US state visit; Image: Twitter/@JoeBiden)

A clearance from the cabinet committee on security (CCS) is still at least 10 months away, subject to a mutually agreed price and configuration, according to sources. “The weapon platform is going to act as a deadly force multiplier along our northern and western frontiers, and that’s why spreading misinformation around the deal helps the enemy,” said a top source.

What Congress had said

The Congress party through its spokesperson Pawan Khera had primarily charged that the Modi government's deal with a private United States-based company ‘General Atomics’ smacked of a ‘Rafale’ kind scam as the predator drones were costing India more than they had other nations. Khera had also said that the deal was struck bypassing the CCS mechanism, lacked transparency, had no transfer of technology component, and was influenced by the connections that the US-based private company had with some sections within the government. The deal was also attacked by Trinamool spokesperson Saket Gokhale along similar lines.

The long due diligence multistage process - Still on!

India is going to buy the MQ9B reaper drones at the most competitive price than any other nation, in the most transparent mechanism that exists with both the United States and Indian governments fully involved. Giving a timeline of the process that began in 2020, sources informed that meticulous study and diligent protocols have been followed at every stage. The requirement for the systems had first come individually from the three services, which the Ministry of Defence then referred to the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters (IDS-HQ) for in-depth assessment.

(The MQ9B reaper drone; Image: AP)

The IDS-HQ carried out a comprehensive Operational Research and System Analysis (ORSA) along with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), following which a report recommending the purchase of 31 of these MQ9B drones was made to the Ministry of Defence. “The number includes the requirement of all three arms of our forces, plus the wastage of war component,” informed a source. This is important as Congress had alleged that instead of 18 sought by our forces, 31 were being bought to curry favours with the United States.

After this scientific study, price and availability data was sought from the US government’s Office of Defence Cooperation. Based on the indicative price of USD 99 million (roughly Rs 812 crores) per drone, a statement of the case was prepared. All this due diligence took more than 30 months and based on this the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) released the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) - a document giving final contours of requirements – on Jun 15, a week before the Prime Minister was to fly to the United States.

But this is not the end of the story. The process is still miles from completion. Based on the AoN, India issued a Letter of Request (LoR), seeking a Letter of Offer/Acceptance (LoA) from the United States. Once the LoA is received, it would go to the Technical Compliance Evaluation Committee for further whetting. And then begins the nuts and bolts of arriving at a mutually agreed price by another committee of the MoD – the Contract Negotiation Committee. It's based on a final deal struck by the CNC that the CCS gives a nod to the final deal. Just to understand the comparison, the time taken from the issue of AoN by India to getting the LoA from USA for the purchase of the C17 Globemaster transport aircraft was 18 months (2009-11) in the UPA period. In the case of the purchase of Harpoon missiles was three years from 2009 to 2012, again during the UPA government.

(A C17 Globemaster taking flight; Image: Boeing)

Transparency built into the mechanism of the deal

The United States government (USG) is going to front the deal on behalf of the private manufacturer. “With the involvement of the USG for a fee, it brings complete transparency. There can’t be any commissions or kickbacks as the process is subject to US Congress clearance at the American end. Called the Foreign Military Sales (FMS), this is the same mechanism used by India for almost all of its earlier defence procurements from the USA,” informed a source.

India versus Others

Since the Congress party also charged that the drones India was getting were much more expensive than what other countries like UAE, Belgium, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom among others, sources told that the comparison is not of apples to apples. “The UK bought bare-bones aircraft for 69 million dollars apiece without any sensors, weapons, payload etc. UAE got it for USD 161 million with much less than what India has been offered,” said the top official. Typically, the cost of sensors, weapon system, payload, ground control equipment, and satellite radar connections constitutes roughly 60 to 70 per cent of the costs. Taking everything into account, at 99 USD m (Rs 812 crores), India is getting the Reaper drone at 27% cheaper than the average of other countries at 125 million (Rs 1105 crores). “And this is still an indicative price. The actual landing price might be cheaper,” the source added.

Transfer of Technology

The Indian dealmakers believe that by the time every aspect is finalized, there would be up to 20 per cent technology transfer component, with the manufacturer required to procure many parts locally from Indian companies – both private and public. In addition, an understanding has been reached for setting up greenfield Maintenance, Repair, and Overhauling (MRO) facilities that would not only cater to Indian defence forces’ requirements but also service other nations using the same platforms. “There’s a long-term plan. It is much more than what has come out in the public domain yet,” added another official.

MQ9B Reaper drones - the Strategic imperative

The MQ9B HALE (High Altitude Long Endurance) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS), also called the Reaper drone, has been used by the American and other Western armed forces for both intelligence gathering and precision strikes. From the ongoing Ukraine war in Europe to the military actions in Syria and Afghanistan, the platform has proved its strategic utility for over a decade now. The Indian Navy has been using a set of these drones on lease from the United States for its Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions both in the Indian Ocean region, as also the Himalayas since at least 2020.

The significance of the platform can be gauged from the fact that China has tried to get something similar for years now, including an attempt to steal a downed US Reaper in Europe for reverse engineering, with no success. Getting the weaponised drone would give a tremendous cutting edge to the Indian forces in both our northern and western theatres, informed those associated with the decision-making. “It is going to act as a deadly force multiplier and it helps the enemy if misinformation spreads around the deal,” said a top source.