Centre Fact-checks KCR-led Telangana Govt's 'central Award For Mission Bhagiratha' Claim

The Union Government on October 1 fact-checked the Telangana government's claim on the award for the 'Mission Bhagiratha' scheme. The central government's department of water resources called the reports "misleading" as it is not based on facts and information provided by the CM KCR-led government.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government on September 29 claimed that the 'Mission Bhagiratha' scheme which provided purified portable drinking water through taps to households has been awarded by the PM Modi government. In a statement, the Centre said that the following claims about the award are misleading:

The Centre through National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) reviewed Mission Bhagiratha.

Each household getting 100 litres per capita quality dring water under Mission Bhagiratha.

The inspection was conducted in 320 randomly selected villages across Telangana.

All villagers were provided uninterrupted, daily quality drinking water through taps.

"No assessment of the 'Mission Bhagiratha' scheme has been carried out by this department. It is also pertinent to state here that under the 'Functionality Assessment 2022' carried out by this department to assess the functionality of tap water connection against the JJM norms of 55 lpcd (litres per capita per day) and quality as per BIS 10500 standard," the statement said.

The Centre said that the Functionality Assessment data indicates that in Telangana, out of a total of 12,570 sampled households in 409 villages, 8% of households were getting less than 55 litres lpcd of drinking water. Moreover, it said that out of the total sampled households in 5% households, the water quality was found not to be as per JJM norms.

"Telangana is being given the award in the category of supplying regular water to rural households on October 2. However, regularity in the water supply is one of the many parameters adopted for overall functionality assessment. It may also be noted although the state has reported 100% of tap water connection, it is not certified through Gram Panchayats as required under Jal Jeevan Mission," the statement said.

Image: PTI