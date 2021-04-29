Centre Fighting COVID, Not Indulging In Dirty Politics Like Congress: Union Min Naqvi

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said that the central government is fighting a deadly virus and unlike Congress and its allies, it is not doing dirty politics. The statement came amid blames from both sides have emerged. The Minister also said that this is not the time for politics.

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had criticized the government over its handling of the pandemic and vaccination.

People's money was given to vaccine companies to develop Covid vaccines.



Now, GOI will make same people pay the highest price in the world for these vaccines.



Once again, the failed 'system' fails our citizens for Modi-mitrs' profit. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 28, 2021

'Working day and night to bring relief'

In a response to Rahul Gandhi's Wednesday tweet, Naqvi defended its party saying under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has fought the battle of COVID-19 in a much better way.

"Our government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has gained a lot in the fight against COVID-19 in the last one year, but we are still saying that it is not enough as it is a huge pandemic. We are still working every day and night to bring common people relief," added BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

He further compared the current situation with the past and highlighted that now the country does not have a shortage of masks, PPE kits, and medicines. Now, India is independent on many factors, according to Minister Naqvi. He also attacked Congress for doubting Indian-made vaccines earlier.

The BJP leader alleged that the opposition of the Congress party tried to create confusion regarding the efficiency of the Indian COVID-19 vaccine. However, he added that the vaccine has not just proven effective in India but in foreign countries as well. Now they have a problem with pricing, continued Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

He concluded with a request to the Congress party asking them to not do politics when people's lives are in danger.

India COVID-19 cases

India recorded 3,79,257 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 3,645 deaths. In last 24 hours, 2,69,507 people have recovered from the virus.