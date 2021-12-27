'Centre Froze Bank Accounts Of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries Of Charity': Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock on Monday at the reports alleging the Union government had frozen all bank accounts of the Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India. The Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa, has been headquartered in Kolkata. Reacting to the report, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee said that she was shocked and disappointed by the reports alleging that the central government froze the bank accounts of the NGO on Christmas. She also alleged that the move had affected the 22,000 patients and employees of the Missionaries, as they have been left without food and medicines since the Centre froze the accounts.

While Mamata Banerjee hailed that ‘law is paramount,’ she also stressed ‘that humanitarian efforts must not be compromised.’ Expressing her anguish, Mamata Banerjee, in a tweet, said, “Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients and employees have been left without food & medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised.”

Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India!



Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines.



While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 27, 2021

#ShockingNews



Yesterday,Christmas Day the Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity. The Govt has frozen all the accounts in India, including cash in hand. Their 22,000 patients, including employees, are left without food and medicines. — Surjya Kanta Mishra (@mishra_surjya) December 27, 2021

As per reports, The Missionaries of Charity officials have refused to comment on the issue, whereas there is no confirmation from the Home Ministry on the same. Speculations are rife that the action has been taken after an FIR was registered in Gujarat against the Missionaries of Charity on December 14 on suspicion of alleged religious conversion attempts of the inmates in the shelter homes of Missionaries in Vadodra. The FIR alleged that the officials at the Missionaries were allegedly luring young girls into Christianity. However, the officials have denied the charge against them.

Image: PTI