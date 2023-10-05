Centre Gives Political Clearance To Delhi Mayor To Attend Asia Pacific Summit In Australia

The central government has granted political clearance to Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, allowing her to attend the upcoming Asia Pacific Cities Summit 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. This decision was disclosed to the Delhi High Court by government lawyers during a hearing on Wednesday.

The Mayor, in her plea, had sought permission to participate in the Asia Pacific Cities Summit, scheduled to take place from October 11 to October 13 this year in Brisbane. Initially, her request faced hurdles as the Ministry of External Affairs had not granted the necessary permissions.

However, during the hearing, the Standing Counsel representing the central government informed the bench, presided over by Subramonium Prasad, that Mayor Shelly Oberoi had been granted political clearance for her trip to Australia to attend the prestigious summit. Taking note of this development, the bench disposed of the plea, stating that the grievance no longer persisted.

The Asia Pacific Cities Summit is a platform for the exchange of ideas and achievements among mayors, policymakers, business leaders and other prominent figures. In the previous edition of the summit held in 2019, mayors from across the globe represented more than 9.9 crore people, emphasising the substantial impact this event can have on the lives of citizens.

In a press statement, Oberoi expressed her enthusiasm for participating in the summit, highlighting the potential benefits it could bring to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. She emphasised that the agreements and collaborations forged during the summit could directly influence the lives of the people in the city.

The urgency of the matter had prompted Oberoi to approach the Delhi High Court, requesting expedited consideration of her political clearance request. With the Centre’s approval, she is now set to represent Delhi on the global stage at the summit, contributing to international discussions on urban development and municipal governance.