Centre Gives Z-category Security To Akal Takht Jathedar After Row On Punjab Govt's U-turn

The Centre has granted Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh 'Z' security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

The Punjab government had partially withdrawn the security of the Akal Takht Jathedar but restored it later. However, Singh had refused to take it back.

Asking the remaining security to be taken back, Singh had said, "I do not need security, especially from the Punjab government. Khalsa Panth and our Sikh youths are enough to provide security."

Earlier, Akal Takht Jathedar had advised all Sikhs to keep licensed weapons stating that "such circumstances are developing." His remarks drew sharp criticism from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Security cover of 424 people to be restored from June 7, Punjab govt tells HC

On Thursday, the Punjab and Haryana Court was informed that the security cover of 424 protectees in the state, which was curtailed on a temporary basis, will be reinstated from June 7.

Last week, the Punjab government pruned the security cover of 424 people, including popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was murdered on Sunday.

Punjab's senior deputy advocate general Gaurav Dhuriwala told HC about this after a plea of ex-deputy chief minister OP Soni against the pullout of his security came up for a hearing. In his petition, Soni had sought quashing of the order, in which his security was decategorised from the 'Z' category.

Soni's counsel stated that the state government withdrew security cover on the "pick and choose" basis rather than evaluating threat perception.

Soni's counsel also questioned the deployment of Punjab Police personnel with AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is already protected by the Delhi police.

The opposition has slammed the Bhagwant Mann government for curtailing security cover and making the names of the protectees "public".