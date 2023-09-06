Centre Has Kept Our Country In Dark: Gaurav Gogoi Ahead Of Special Session Of Parliament

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led government claiming that by withholding the agenda for the forthcoming special session of Parliament, the administration has kept the public in the dark, which will take place from September 18 to 22.

Gaurav Gogoi, while addressing a press conference, said, "Today a meeting of our Parliamentary Strategic Committee was held under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi and the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Important issues were discussed that the country is facing today. There was discussion about inflation, unemployment, Manipur and natural disaster in Himachal Pradesh."

"Special session of Parliament has been called from September 18 but BJP itself is not able to tell what is the agenda of the session. The BJP has kept the country in the dark on this .This government is not transparent and responsible towards the country. BJP is not able to clear what will be the agenda for the session. Our principle is that there should be discussion in the House on the important issues of the country. Congress Party is ready to discuss and give suggestions on these issues," he added.

Jairam Ramesh, senior Congress leader, claimed that the scheduled Parliamentary session was arranged in order to draw attention away from the I.N.D.I.A convention in Mumbai. He also targeted the BJP by claiming that they won't listen to "Modi Chalisa" for five days.

Prior to the Parliament special session beginning on September 18, Congress party conducted a meeting of the committee responsible for formulating legislative strategy. Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), hosted the gathering at her home.

Pralhad Joshi, the minister in charge of Union Parliamentary Affairs, announced the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22 on Thursday, August 31. However, the extraordinary session's schedule has not yet been made public.

An eight-member committee was established by the Centre on Saturday to investigate and offer suggestions for holding simultaneous polls across the nation.

Apart from the Chairperson, former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, the other members of the panel include Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, former Chairman of the Finance Commission NK Singh, former Secretary General of the Lok Sabha Subhash C Kashyap, senior attorney Harish Salve, and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari. However, the former Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury retracted himself from the committee.

The traditional Parliament building served as the venue for the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which ended last month. Political circles were taken aback by the declaration of the Special Session as the parties started preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in five states later this year.

Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress party intended to have a thorough discussion on different concerns confronting the nation at large, spanning social, economic, political, and diplomatic matters. Ramesh was expressing his party's willingness to work with the administration throughout the special session of the parliament.

(With inputs from ANI)