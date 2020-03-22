Left's Yechury Shocked At Centre Not Emulating Kerala's COVID-19 Economic Relief Package

As India observed 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that PM Modi led government at the Centre needs to announce immediate measures to provide relief for the poor who bear the "biggest burden" of measures announces to fight the spread of COVID-19. He added, "By shying away from discharging its duty, it is putting millions at risk of suffering and disease."

'Govt putting millions at risk of suffering and disease'

In another tweet, he said, "Extensive monitoring, testing, medical care & prompt administrative actions are prongs of Kerala's strategy to fight COVID-19. But the key is extensive economic relief for people suffering. Shocking - despite our repeated appeals - Centre hasn’t undertaken any such measures till date."

After PM Modi's address to the nation on Thursday, Yechury had said that it is “unfortunate” that the PM had not spelt out anything about the government’s preparation and actions taken to help people fight the coronavirus pandemic. He said, “Apart from the symbolism that PM proposed, what is the government doing to mitigate the crisis faced by the majority of India that cannot ‘work from home’ and survive on their daily earnings?”

At 5 pm on Sunday, citizens across the country rang bells and clapped at their doors and balconies, as the PM had suggested. The Health Ministry has thanked the people of the country for observing "Janta Curfew". "The country can overcome any challenge," an official said.

Lockdown in 75 districts

The Centre and state governments decided to lockdown 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported. Inter-state bus services have also been suspended till March 31. The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting attended by Chief Secretaries of all States and the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

READ | Left's Yechury slams PM's Coronavirus address; 'Apart from symbolism, what's govt doing?'

READ | Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says 'Self-quarantine period an opportunity to explore creativity'

India fights COVID-19

"Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Thursday. There are 360 active coronavirus cases in the country, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Sunday. The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in India has gone up to seven with three fatalities being reported in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar.

READ | BREAKING: This is the press note regarding lockdown in 75 districts in India amid COVID-19

READ | India's icons lonely but beautiful on Janta Curfew as country unites by staying at home