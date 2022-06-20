Centre, Industries Working To Connect Agniveers With Job Opportunities: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme is beneficial for the nation, Army and the country's youth. To provide Agniveers with ample new job opportunities after four years of their service, the Centre, state government and industries are working with a "whole-of-government approach, he said.

Addressing an event, the minister said that consultation was done with the Education department while introducing the recruitment scheme. "We were given the responsibility by the Prime Minister. Usually, those who join the army on the post of a sepoy are 10th or 12th pass. Some of them are graduates. When an Agniveer completes four years after completing his 10th class, he will get the certificate of class 12 naturally," he said.

"If he is a class 12 student before becoming an Agniveer, the National Education Policy is implemented in the country in which it is mentioned that the work experience will be equated as education. The experience will be converted into credit. That would be given the status of education. IGNOU will give a chance under a new framework to such youth to appear in the exams. When they pass that exam, they can get a degree and also get graduation," the Minister added.

Moreover, Pradhan said that Agniveer who is a graduate can do a master's and PhD.

PM Modi assures 'reforms will benefit the nation in long run'

As protests continue against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that reforms may look unpopular at first, however, it helps the country in long run. PM Modi's remarks came while addressing a public event in Bengaluru.

"Many reforms might look unpopular at first but the reforms will benefit the nation in long run. Reforms take us towards new targets and resolutions," PM Modi said. He made no direct mention to the Agnipath scheme.

Agnipath scheme was unveiled by the government last week to induct youngsters between 17.5 and 21 years into the tri-service for a four-year tenure. 25% of the recruits - Agniveers -will be retained for regular service.

The scheme has been projected as a major overhaul of the decades-old enrolment process to make the forces more youthful. However, violent protests have been witnessed in some states against the scheme.