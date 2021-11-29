Centre Informs Lok Sabha About Delhi's AQI Improvement In 2020 In Comparison With 2019

The Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change said on Monday that the Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) shows an improvement in air quality in 2020 compared to 2019. The Ministry responded when members of the Lok Sabha Saugata Roy and Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shyal inquired if the pollution in Delhi and surrounding areas had increased in November 2021 and if the government had investigated the cause.

"Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi indicates an improvement in air quality from the year 2019 to 2020, as number days in 'Good', 'Satisfactory', 'Moderate' category have increased in the year 2020 as compared to the year 2019. Air Quality Index of Delhi is placed at Annexure-I," the ministry said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

"The major sources of air pollution in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas which aggravate during the winter due to unfavourable meteorological conditions include industrial pollution, vehicular pollution, dust from construction and demolition activities, road and open areas dust, biomass burning, stubble burning, municipal solid waste burning, fires in sanitary landfills etc," the ministry added.

The ministry stated that actions are being taken to reduce pollution and the "Government has been continuously taking up the matters with various stakeholders concerned including the governments of NCR States namely Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and NCTD as well as Government of Punjab. Source apportionment study has been carried out for Delhi-NCR by TERI-ARAI in the year 2018 which reveals that during winter months, Industries contribute 27 per cent and 30 per cent to PM10 and PM2.5 respectively, Dust (soil, road, and construction) contributes 25 per cent and 17 per cent to PM10 and PM2.5 respectively, and Transport contributes 24 per cent and 28 per cent to PM10 and PM2.5 respectively."

Delhi Air Quality Remains In 'very Poor' Category

Delhi's air quality remained "very poor" on Monday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 370. The PM10 level was 353 in the 'very poor' category at 7:53 am., while the PM 2.5 level was 211 in the same category. On Mathura Road (406) and the Delhi University area, the AQI was estimated to be in the 'severe' category (416).

The air quality in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida was 369 and 391 respectively, putting them all in the "very poor" category. An AQI of zero to 50 is classified as 'good,' 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 as 'moderate,' 201 to 300 as 'poor,' 301 to 400 as 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 as 'severe.' Beginning December 1, wind speed and temperature are projected to drop, restricting ventilation and resulting in a little deterioration of air quality, according to SAFAR.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI