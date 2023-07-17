Centre Justifies Delhi Ordinance, Alleges Kejriwal Govt Of Targeting Vigilance Officials

The Central government on Monday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court justifying the ordinance on Delhi services, stating that it satisfies the constitutional scheme of governance of NCT Delhi provided under Article 239 (every Union territory shall be administered by the President through an administrator) and 239AA (special status on Delhi) of Constitution.

Centre told SC that the Ordinance had to be brought in urgently because Delhi government was attempting to 'paralyze' the capital and harass officers of the vigilance department. The affidavit reads: Officers working in Vigilance department handling serious Vigilance issues (matters relating to corruption, politically sensitive cases) came to be specially targeted by elected government.

As per the affidavit, the targeting of vigilance department was because of the fact that it contains the files on which probe are going on, including files related to the alleged Excise Policy scam, in which some senior Delhi government ministers are also under scanner. The files also consist of the expenditure incurred on the construction of new bungalow for Delhi Chief Minister, the affidavit reads.

Centre's affidavit stated that any delay in the promulgation of the ordinance would have embarrassed the entire nation within and outside the country as India is an economic powerhouse and presidentship of G-20 summit is also with India with large number of international events happening in India.

The Ordinance stated, 'NCT continues to be the union territory and that the union government represents the will of the people as elected government.'

Speaking of the National Capital Civil Services Authority set up by the ordinance, affidavit reads, "Authority has been functioning in an efficient manner without any conflict, therefore any change in the status, by any interim order at this stage is likely to adversely affect the administrative regime in NCT Delhi."

Final GNCTD Affidavit (1) by Republic World on Scribd

(The Article is written by Republic reporter Sambhav Sharma)